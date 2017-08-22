Shriya Desai, CXO Stories
Canecto monitors your website and delivers actionable web management insights and recommendations.
If you’ve ever tried to get an accurate picture of how visitors REALLY behave when they visit your website, you’ll know that website analytics are incredibly complicated and at best leave you with a mass of data to analyze, interpret and act on.
Canecto software tells you exactly which pages you need to improve and the elements on each page that you need to change to ensure your website performs at its best.
Canecto provides you with web management reports on your site’s core areas, giving you streamlined marketing reports. So you do´t have to spend time using yet another new marketing tool.
Canecto is a global success
The launch of Canecto has been phenomenal. It took less than three weeks to get customers from 50 countries from six different continents, and our user community has been growing steadily ever since.
Do not just take our words for it:
- Canecto gives clients the confidence that they are not wasting their time when working on improving their website
Michael, Rask.dkCanecto has removed the complexity of analytics by offering us detailed and practical recommendations
Louise, Studio MINICanecto gives you the insights into your content – text, images, and video – in a completely new way.
Canecto is designed to fit the needs of small and medium-sized companies but is used by large media outlets and agencies as well.
Get out-of-the-box insights and recommendations into core website management areas
Made for you
Anyone can use Canecto: Our software wasn’t developed for web analytics experts (although they use it too). Canecto is for anyone interested in making ongoing improvements to their website(s).
Easy solution: We believe results are more valuable than the actual analysis process. Our solution is easy to use. Our algorithms take care of the complicated analysis processes so that you can focus on what concerns you most – your business.
The best part is that you get everything out of the box so you can focus on your business and not on doing web analytics, or as we say it:
“The smart way NOT to do Web Analytics”
It is easy to get started
If your platform can use Google Analytics, then you can use Canecto. Compatible Canecto platforms includes:
All you have to do is install a script one place on your platform once, then you are set to go. There is a Canecto plug-in available for WordPress users.